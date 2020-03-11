Four NYSPHSAA basketball tournament games canceled due to Coronavirus

There’s been a lot of uncertainty surrounding the New York state boy’s and girl’s basketball tournaments.

With the Coronavirus spreading, precautionary measures are now shutting down schools, athletics, and in some cases, even countries, all over the world.

Right here in New York, the tournament has already been effected to a degree.

The NYSPHSAA announced Tuesday afternoon that four games on the schedule for later that evening were postponed at the requests of the home sites.

Both Class Double-A games and two Class C games were postponed, with no make-up date released yet.

Horace Greeley and Newburgh were set to play in Class Double-A for the boy’s and Ursuline and Monroe-Woodbury were supposed to meet on the girl’s side.

Both games were scheduled to be played at SUNY New Paltz.

Now, this actually effects the Binghamton area as the winners of both those games would be coming here to play at the Floyd L. Maines Arena on Sunday in the regional round.

The girl’s winner would face Elmira, while the boy’s winner would take on Binghamton High School.

I reached out to NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas to try and get some answers as to when those four games would be made up and if any other games were in jeopardy.

However, I did not receive a response.

As of now, the several Section IV-related games scheduled for Wednesday night as still on as scheduled.

We’ll have more updates as they come along.