Former B.U. Bearcat J.C. Show taken in 3rd round of 2021 NBA G League Draft

NEW YORK, NY – A former Binghamton University stand out is getting an opportunity to possibly compete in the NBA’s G League.

J.C. Show, a two-degree graduate of BU, was taken in the 3rd round of the vover the weekend.

Show was selected with the 10th pick of the 3rd round by the Salt Lake City Stars, G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz.

In his days as a Bearcat, Show was a 2-time America East All-Academic Team selection, and amassed 964 points.

He also holds the program record for most 3-pointers in a game, as he drained 10 against Maine back in 2019.

Show will join Salt Lake City for their training camp this week, with the final rosters being released on November 4th.