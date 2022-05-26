After the girls lacrosse section championships were awarded on Wednesday, the boys had their chance to shine on Thursday.

3 games in our area to determine the section champs from classes B through D.

Let’s begin over at Johnson City’s Wildcat Stadium.

The Class D title on the line in a cross-town rivalry. Top-seeded Chenango Forks taking on 2nd-seeded Chenango Valley.

8 seconds in and you could feel how this game was going to go. Zander Arnold to Tyler Hayes and Colby Fendick finishes the play off with the goal. 1-0 Forks.

Then, Hayes rumbling towards goal, plows his way in front, and scores. 2-0 Blue Devils.

More beautiful passing here as Rick Attelson hits Fendick and he slings it into the open cage. Forks rolling.

How about some Caden Olmstead action now. Arnold maneuvers in and finds Olmstead who cashes in from up close.

Here, Olmstead making moves. Curls past the defender and rifles one down low for the goal.

Olmstead would net a 1st quarter hat trick and Forks was off and running.

The Blue Devils take home the Class D section championship with a 22-6 win.

Forks will take on the Section 3 champs in the state subregional round.

That will be next Wednesday at 7:30 at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.