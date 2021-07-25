Flyers send Jakub Voracek to the Jackets in exchange for Cam Atkinson

The final rounds of the NHL Draft wrapped up earlier today.

While there may be too many picks to rattle off now, there were also a couple of huge trades that went down again amidst all the drafting.

One was between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

A straight up one-for-one as Philly sent Jakub Voracek to the Jackets in exchange for Cam Atkinson.

Voracek spent the last 10 years with the Flyers, becoming the franchise’s 10th leading scorer in career points.

He will now be heading back to the team that originally drafted him back in 2007 with the 7th overall pick.

Meanwhile, Atkinson, a former 6th round pick by the Jackets, has tallied over 200 career goals and 400 career points in 627 games in the NHL.

Another big deal involved a Buffalo Sabres center.

But, no, it wasn’t Jack Eichel.

Instead, the Sabres sent Sam Reinhart to the Florida Panthers for Florida’s 1st round pick in 2022 and goalie prospect Devon Levi.

Reinhart was chosen 2nd overall by Buffalo back in the 2014 draft, and had since become one of the team’s assistant captains.

Reinhart is coming off a season in which he tied a career-high mark of 25 goals.