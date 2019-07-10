Five Rumble Ponies representing in Eastern League All-Star game

Wednesday night the Eastern League All-Star game will be played and there will be no shortage of representatives from Rumble Town.

Binghamton has 5 selections for the All-Star game, tied for the 2nd most in the Eastern League.

Representing the Rumble Ponies will be catcher Patrick Mazeika, outfielder Braxton Lee, starting pitcher Harol Gonzalez, relief pitcher Adonis Uceta, and second baseman Sam Haggerty.

Rumble Ponies manager Kevin Boles says its no coincidence that they are sending so many guys to Richmond.

“We’ve had some individual performances that were really good. It’s good to see guys get rewarded. And there were some other guys that could have been candidates for the All-Star game and every team has that. It’s good that they get the recognition and they’ve worked hard to get there,” Boles says.

The only player who is making back to back All-Star games appearances as a Rumble pony is catcher Patrick Mazeika.

Mazeika leads the team in home runs and RBIs hitting 10 dingers and driving in 46 runs.

Both figures already surpass his totals from his All-Star Campaign last season.

He says he’s been able to grow a lot as player over the last year.

“Simplifying everything trying to make good adjustments at the pate to put myself in a position to recognize mistakes and take advantage of them,” said Mazeika.

Braxton Lee is an All-Star at the Double-A level for the 2nd time as he was a representative for the Montgomery Biscuits in 2017.

Last year Lee spent 8 games in the MLB with the Miami Marlins, which appears to have helped him as his offensive numbers are up across the board.

Lee says the part he’s most excited about as an All-Star is who it’s allowing him to see.

“My wife is coming into town. Haven’t seen her in like two months so being able to just be able to hang out with her and just enjoy those few days at the All-Star game is what I’m looking forward to most,” he said.

Pitcher Harol Gonzalez leads the team in innings pitched and has improved all major metrics from ERA, WHIP and strikeouts from his time in Binghamton last season.

He also earned Eastern league pitcher of the week honors back in May.

Uceta has been lights out, out of the bullpen boasting an ERA of 1 point 91.

Haggerty has had a solid season at the plate batting 286 with a 408 on base percentage.

It’s unsure if he will participate as he just returned from the injured list.

The Eastern League All-Star game will be taking place at the home of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.