Final state rankings for boys and girls soccer, 11/26/19

Taking a look at both the boy’s and girl’s soccer final state rankings.

First for the guys.

In Class Double-A, Corning finishes at 15, while Ithaca is four back at 19.

Class A and only Union-Endicott there for Section IV as the Tigers end at 18.

To Class B now, and Oneonta closes the year at 9, while Chenango Valley sits at 14.

Class C has Lansing 2nd, Greene 12th, and Trumansburg 15th.

Finally, Class D, and state champions Marathon are 1st.

They’re followed by South Kortright at 6, Margaretville at 11, and Cherry Valley-Springfield at 15.

And to the girls side, Elmira alone in Class Double-A at 10.

Vestal finishes 9th and Maine-Endwell 18th in Class A.

Class B, and Chenango Forks is 7th, Oneonta 15th, and Waverly 17th.

Class C has only Unatego at two.

And in Class D, Marathon is 5th, Cherry Valley-Springfield is 14th, and one back is Schenevus at 15.

