Fightin Phils down Rumble Ponies 4-1

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies had almost a perfect start to their schedule coming out of the All-Star break last week.

The Ponies traveled to Portland and took four out of five games from the Sea Dogs.

They are now heading into the thick of a 19-game, 18-day stretch of outings, with a large chunk of those games coming on the road.

However, on Monday, the Ponies returned to NYSEG Stadium to open up a crucial series with the team that Bingo is staring up at in the Eastern Division standings.

It was another Mutt Monday at NYSEG.

Harol Gonzalez on the mound for Binghamton.

They welcomed in the Reading Fightin Phils for a three-game set.

The Ponies trail first-place Reading by 4.5 games.

A solid start for Gonzalez as he kept Reading hitless until the 4th inning.

However, Adonis Medina answered the call, as he kept Binghamton scoreless for several innings.

The Phils got the scoring going in the 6th.

Josh Stephen at the plate.

Weak grounder to second for the out, but Mickey Moniak scores on the play and it’s 1-0 Reading.

An inning later, and Austin Bossart gets a hold of that one.

Barrett Barnes can only watch as it’s way out of here over the left field scoreboard. 2-0 Phils.

Same inning, runner at second for Alec Bohm and he comes through.

A single up the middle scores Jose Gomez.

Now a 3-0 Reading lead.

Ponies with a good opportunity in the 7th.

Patrick Mazeika up with two on.

He skies one to left deep enough for Braxton Lee to tag and score.

Bingo trailing 3-1.

However, the Phils would tack on one more for good measure in the 9th to ice it.

The Phils go on to take this one 4-1.

So, that now sets Binghamton back 5.5 games in the second half standings.

These two take the field again Tuesday evening, with first pitch at NYSEG set for 6:35 pm.