Express roll over Little Red 68-13

ITHACA, N.Y. – We head on over to Ithaca and a Class Double-A battle between the Little Red and Elmira.

First quarter, Chase Esposito drops back and launches it down field for Spencer Whitmore.

Whitmore’s got it and he’s gone!

A 78-yard score and the Little Red down 16-7 now.

But, that’s about as close as it would get.

Ethan Simpson busts through the line and he finds open space.

Simpson all the way for the score.

Express now up 24-7.

A little later, the Elmira defense getting in on the action.

Garrett Johnson blocks the punt and Lucas Allen recovers for the Express, giving them great field position to set up shop.

Ensuing drive, and it’s Simpson again.

Making it look too easy.

In the end, the Express roll over Ithaca by a final of 68-13.