Express defeat Golden Bears 16-8

VESTAL, N.Y. – The Vestal Golden Bears hosting the Elmira Express.

Final play of the first half, Elmira knocking on the doorstep already up 8-0.

But, the Golden bears defense comes up huge with a stop on 4th and goal from the 2.

Second half now, and Elmira again threatening.

Except this time, they finish the job.

Nate Latshaw pounds it in from a couple yards out.

Express up 16-0.

Just over six minutes to play, Vestal needing to get something going, and enter Collin Kintner.

He gets the carry and he’s off.

A last second lunge sends him flipping into the end zone.

A 39-yard touchdown run and the Golden Bears are on the board. 16-6.

Vestal going for two to make it a one possession game.

Andrew Carr rolls out and then drops a dime right to Aidan Brunetti in the back of the end zone.

We have a ball game. 16-8 Elmira.

Ensuing kick off and it’s an onsides attempt, and it’s recovered by Vestal!

Are you kidding me? Max Kintner rushes in to snag it.

And just like that, the Golden Bears get it back with a chance to go tie the game.

However, the Express defense came up with an enormous stop on 4th down to get the ball back, and ultimately, run the clock out.

An incredibly gutsy performance by Vestal comes up short as Elmira escapes with a 16-8 win.