Erie SeaWolves unload on Rumble Ponies in game 1 of series 12-7

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Rumble Ponies looking to snap a two-game skid as they welcomed in the Erie SeaWolves for game 1 of their 6-game set.

1st inning and a precursor of what’s to come.

Spencer Torkelson with plenty of torque on that one.

Gets every piece of that ball and puts his team in front 1-0 early on.

To the 3rd we go.

2 on for Ryan Kreidler and he turns that pitch around and puts it off a sign in left-center field.

The 3-run homer puts the SeaWolves up 4-0 and they were just getting started.

Later that inning, up 5-0 now and let’s add to that says Drew Ward as he smashes a 3-run shot into the Ponies bullpen.

That made it 8-0.

They would get another dinger that inning to make it 9-0.

Bottom 5 now, 12-0 Erie until Wagner Lagrange says enough is enough.

Tests out the deepest part of the ball park and ends Elvin Rodriguez’s no-hitter bid.

Ponies trail 12-1.

Thanks to a 5-run 6th, Binghamton would cut the lead in half.

But, the SeaWolves take game 1 of the series, 12-7.

Baty went 0-for-3 with 2 walks and a run scored.

Game 2 is Wednesday evening at 6:35 PM.