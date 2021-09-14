Erie County enforcing COVID-19 vaccine for Bills, Sabres games this season

BUFFALO, NY – If you’re planning on heading out to Buffalo Bills or Sabres game at some point this season, vaccinations will be necessary.

The Erie County Department of Health, in conjunction with Pegula Sports, announced that beginning with the September 26th Bills game against Washington, fans 12 and older will need to show proof of at least 1 dose of a COVID vaccine to attend any event at both Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center.

For fans under 12 who will be attending, since they can’t be vaccinated at this point, they will be required to wear a mask.

Then, beginning on Halloween, guests for any events, at both venues, must be fully vaccinated to attend.

There will not be an option to show proof of a negative COVID test for admission.

So, if you’re looking to check out the Bills game when they return home, make sure you get the shot or you’re not getting in.