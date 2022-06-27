BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Post 80 and Endicott Post 82 faced off in some American Legion Baseball action at Chenango Valley High School on Monday evening.

Endicott got it going early, scoring 5 runs in the top of the first.

Ray Lipinski opened the scoring with a triple that drove in 2 runs.

Lipinski would later score on a throw down to second attempting to catch a runner stealing.

Gavin Bowman had a nice night on the mound for Endicott Post 82, featuring a number of strikeouts.

Lipinski would later continue his solid night with another 2-RBI triple.

Endicott Post 82 would win by a final score of 11-1 over Binghamton Post 80.