ENDICOTT, NY – Vestal Post 89 and Endicott Post 82 went at it at Union-Endicott high school Tuesday evening in some American Legion Baseball.

It was Endicott Post 82 grabbing the 4-2 victory in this one.

It was Vestal grabbing the early lead thanks to a John McIntyre picking up an RBI single to make it a 1-0 lead.

Endicott would tie the game up in the bottom half of the inning thanks to a sac-fly from Ray Lipinski to tie the game at 1-1.

Lucas Caterella would knock in Vestal’s other run with an RBI single to left field.

But Matt Urda would answer right back with an RBI single for Endicott in the following inning.

Dan Crowley would also contribute an RBI single in the contest to round out the scoring at 4-2 Endicott.