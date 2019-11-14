Emma Schmidt signs NLI to College of Saint Rose

BINGHAMTON – We start at Chenango Valley High School where senior Emma Schmidt made her decision official.

Schmidt signed her National Letter of Intent to play Division II lacrosse at the College of Saint Rose in Albany.

In doing so, she became the first player in the C.V. girl’s lacrosse program to sign an NLI.

After putting ink to paper, Schmidt spoke about how it feels to continue to make history with this Warriors program.

“It was a great feeling that I was the first one to make that type of history. I was able to be a part of both the first Junior Varsity and Varsity win for the program. So, just to keep making memories and keep creating history with this team is a great feeling,” she says.

Emma said she chose Saint Rose because of the location, class size, and most importantly, the coach and team she’ll play with next year.

Emma still has one more season with the Warriors this coming spring, giving her a chance to add her stamp on the program even further.

And after that, it’s on to Albany.

Good luck to Emma and congratulations to her and her family on this tremendous accomplishment!