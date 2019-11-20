Emma Colling signs NLI to play soccer at Binghamton University

ENDWELL, N.Y. – Over at Maine-Endwell High School, Emma Colling signed her National Letter of Intent to play college soccer locally at Binghamton University.

Emma joins a team that already features Olivia and Victoria McKnight from Vestal as well as fellow Spartan Genna Michitti.

EC, as she’s known, was a member of the Olympic Development Program Region 1 team.

She’s also a part of the B.C. United 01 Select team, a team which has been ranked as high as 1st in the entire country.

One of the big reasons Emma decided to go to Binghamton was to get the opportunity to play in front of family and friends, the same crowd that turned out to watch her make it official Tuesday.

“It’s amazing. You know, you have your team, your family. But, it’s really great when everyone comes out and shows their support…I’ve already had so many people saying we’re going to come to all your games. I’m going to work hard and get ready for this upcoming season,” she says.

Emma’s school of choice is certainly a demanding one.

But, she’s a part of the National Honor Society, a High Honor Roll member, and has three Scholar Athlete awards, so she seems up to the challenge that B.U. will provide athletically and academically.

“They have so many great athletic and academic opportunities, and I really wanted to be a part of that. I’m so grateful they gave me the chance. I’ve worked a lot, worked hard over the past, I would say, I don’t even know how many years now. But, a long time, so this is great,” she said.

It’s always great to see hard work pay off, and it certainly has for Emma.