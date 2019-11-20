Emma Bough signs National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Niagara University

BINGHAMTON – At Chenango Forks High School, Emma Bough also signed her National Letter of Intent to play college soccer.

Emma will head about 230 miles west to the border where she’ll play for the Niagara Purple Eagles soccer team.

The 2018 New York state Class B Player of the Year was an offensive force for the Forks girl’s soccer team throughout her career.

She helped lead the Blue Devils to two state championship titles, was a 1st team All-State member, and tallied over 150 career goals.

She’s also been a member of the WNY Flash Academy out of the Buffalo area, and will play with Flash teammates Sam Carlson and Molly Tobin at Niagara.

Congratulations to Emma and her family, and best of luck with the Purple Eagles!