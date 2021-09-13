Emily Mackay, Lou DePrez honored for All-American achievement after challenging year

VESTAL, NY – This year, the Binghamton University Athletics Department was constantly working to ensure the safety and ability for their student-athletes to be able to compete.

They were also always busy trying to keep up with the accomplishments of two of their top athletes.

On Monday, the department held a ceremony to honor said athletes and everything they achieved during the most difficult year to do so.

BU wrestler Lou DePrez and Bearcats distance runner Emily Mackay were both the guests of honor as they were saluted for being named All-Americans this past year.

DePrez had a stellar 2021 season, repeating as an All-American for the 2nd consecutive year.

DePrez finished 8th at the NCAA Tournament in the 184 weight class, and was ranked as high as 2nd in the nation in that class during the season.

A man of few words, as his coach Kyle Borshoff called him in his speech, DePrez said that while this was a big accomplishment, he has even more he wants to achieve in his final 2 seasons at B.U.

“I mean, to me, it’s a little bittersweet because it’s 8th place. So, it is an accomplishment. But, I want more. I want to become a national champion. So, to me, it’s just a stepping stone. I know Kyle thinks so as well,” said DePrez.

For Mackay, she was named an All-American by the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association for her efforts in both cross country and in outdoor track and field.

Mackay finished 14th at the NCAA Championships for cross country in March, and then in June, she placed 7th in the 5,000 at the outdoor NCAA’s at Hayward Field in Oregon.

For Mackay, who has one year left at B.U., this has helped her not only realize what she has already achieved, but also made her elevate her goals for this year.

“I’m extremely motivated. I have set some big goals for myself this year, given what I accomplished last year. I Would like to just improve on that, and see what I’m able to do this year,” she says.

The ceremony featured speeches by both DePrez and Mackay, along with their coaches, Kyle Borshoff and Annette Acuff, B.U. President Harvey Stenger, interim Director of Athletics Dennis Kalina, and was emceed by none other than Roger Neel.

While DePrez and the Bearcat wrestlers will have to wait until the winter to get their season going, Mackay’s year gets underway this coming Saturday when the Bearcats travel to the University of New Hampshire for the Pre-Conference Meet.