Elmira Notre Dame tops Owego 8-5

OWEGO, NY – Let’s head over to Owego as the Indians welcomed in Elmira Notre Dame.

3-1 Owego here until Justin Brown nets one there, even if you can’t fully tell. 4-1 Indians.

But, the Crusaders put the pedal down after that.

Owen Spring skips one in down low. Now a 4-2 game.

E.N.D. still chipping away as Shane Maloney gets them within one.

Moments later, Kellan Murphy strikes and we have a tie game.

Crusdares now in front 5-4.

Spring with the spin move and nets another one. 6-4 E.N.D.

Owego trying to keep pace.

Nichols Maslin sends one home to make it 7-5.

But, that wouldn’t get any closer as the Crusaders go on to win by a final of 8-5.