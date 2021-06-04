Elmira Notre Dame boys lacrosse puts away Whitney Point 17-8

WHITNEY POINT, NY – A late afternoon start in Whitney Point as the Eagles played host to Elmira Notre Dame.

END out to a 4-1 lead at this point before Austin Hand gets the Eagles offense going.

His 2nd of the game cuts the lead to 2.

Point down 6-2 here when Owen Standish-Warpus finds Jameson Breward, and Breward finds the back of the net. Eagles down 6-3.

Waning seconds in the first half, Gavin Hubbard spins away from one defender, cuts past another, and then rifles one home for the goal.

That made it a 9-4 END lead.

Hand finished with 4 goals, while Breward netted a hat trick.

But, the Crusaders kept the attack coming all game long as Notre Dame goes on to win, 17-8.