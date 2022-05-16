Some big news for the Southern Tier as one of their own just signed a contract to play in the National Hockey League.

On Monday morning, Elmira native John Beecher signed a 3-year entry level deal with the Boston Bruins, with an annual cap hit of 925-thousand dollars.

Beecher, the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, recently wrapped up his collegiate career at the University of Michigan.

During his 3 seasons in Ann Arbor, Beecher totaled 39 points in 81 games as a Wolverine.

Prior to joining the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League, Beecher spoke about his decision to forgo his senior year and turn pro.

Boston Bruins Prospect John Beecher says, “Just kind of felt like my development was the best choice. Obviously, having a ton of guys leave our team this past year to go pro. I love the University of Michigan with all my heart. It’ll go down as the best 3 years of my life, for sure. At the end of the day, it’s just the right move for me to further develop my game and get ready for the next step.”

In Providence, Beecher tallied 5 points in 9 regular season games and picked up an assist in two games during their short-lived playoff stint.

After yet another early exit from the Stanley Cup playoff, and with the possible retirement of fellow center Patrice Bergeron, myself and all other Bruins fans are hoping for a bright future from Beecher.