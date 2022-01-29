VESTAL, NY – Class Double-A’s #16 Elmira came to town to take on Vestal.

Elmira with a sizeable lead early but Vestal trying to battle back.

Good ball movement here as it finds its way to Liv Muse. Hits the jumper, and one.

Then, Muse gives it up to Faith Carty, who just turns and fires.

It works though as she knocks down the three.

Final seconds of the half and there’s Carty. Gets the shot off before the buzzer for two.

However, the Express dominated in this one.

And a big reason why was the shooting of Jalea Abrams. She drains the three from the wing there.

In transition now, and Payton Ross finds Abrams for the bucket.

All Elmira in this one as the Express roll to a 68-44 road win.