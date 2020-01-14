Elmira Express floor the Binghamton Patriots 104-32

BINGHAMTON – The Binghamton Patriots hosting Class Double-A’s #13 Elmira.

Express with possession.

The dish is to Megan Fedor, and she goes right off the backboard for the basket.

Patriots ball now.

Melody Fann receives the pass and launches a three from the wing.

And Fann takes care of business there.

Then, Xaneya Thomas banks home a rattler from just beyond the free throw line.

Thomas again here.

Fann finds her in the corner, and Thomas knocks down the long two.

She led Binghamton with 17 points.

But, the Express showed why they’re state ranked.

Parker Moss goes coast-to-coast here for the bucket.

Binghamton turnover and it’s Kiara Fisher with the steal.

She cruises on in for an easy two.

More from Fisher. Baseline drive and blows past a defender for another bucket.

Fisher led the way 22 points as the Express roll in this one, taking it by a final of 104-32.