Elmira Express defeat U-E Tigers 79-53

ENDICOTT, NY – Let’s head over to Union-Endicott High School.

Tigers boy’s team taking on the Elmira Express.

Kristian Oliver rifles a pass in the paint to Clayton Hughes.

Hughes, one bounce, and spins it off the glass with the left hand.

Tigers going right back to Hughes as Nick VanFossen finds him. Can’t stop it.

Other way around now.

Hughes gets it to VanFossen and he muscles it up over a defender.

Olvier driving, kicks it to Zach Pilarcek, and the lefty sinks the jumper.

U-E offense was good, but tonight, Elmira’s was better.

Devin Dennard falling back, and drains the fade away shot.

Lobbed ahead for Dennard, and the nice Euro step finish.

Dennard was so effective, Tigers try to triple team him here, it did not work out. Basket for Jionel Howard.

Dennard and the Express would surge ahead and pick up a 79-53 road win.