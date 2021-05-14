Elmira boys lacrosse doubles up on Union-Endicott 8-4

ENDICOTT, NY- Back east to Ty Cobb Stadium as Union-Endicott welcomed in Elmira.

And if you like defensive highlights, you’re in luck.

Not much doing offensively in the 1st half.

Elmira shot denied there by U-E goalie Damien Longo.

Ryan Stukey winding up for the Express here.

Gets a shot off before taking the hit.

But, Longo there again for the stop.

Elmira playing wonderball here before they get a shot.

Longo gets a piece.

Sean Maloney in front can’t handle it cleanly before he gets trucked over, and Longo gets the ball out of harms way.

Tigers with some chances of their own.

Roberto Cipolla bounces his way through the Elmira defense and gets a shot off.

But, it’s turned away by Sam Brennan Buseck.

Then, Antonio Cipolla gives it a rip and rings the post.

No luck early for U-E.

Only one goal in the 1st half and it belonged to Elmira.

Hunter Cartwright takes it to goal, elevates, and finishes.

Gets bumped on the take but he’d be ok.

Naturally though, the goals started coming in the 2nd half once I left.

In the end, it’s Elmira picking up the win, 8-4.