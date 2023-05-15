BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Rumble Ponies may be 4 games below .500 but last week, 1 player was performing at an incredible level.

Infielder Jose Peroza was named the Player of the Week in the Eastern League for his performance last week in 7 games against Hartford.

The 22-year-old hit .407 across 27 at bats, the highlight of the week was on Tuesday when he made a number of fine defensive plays but also blasted 3 home runs.

Peroza and the rest of the Ponies are off on Monday before opening up another series on Tuesday, this time on the road against New Hampshire.