BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies won 4 out of 7 last week against Akron, a big reason why, the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, Luis Moreno.

Moreno was brilliant on the mound, 9 scoreless innings during the series, including 5 no-hit innings with 9 strikeouts to start Tuesday’s game, a contest the Ponies would go on to win 5-2.

Moreno would then make a relief appearance on Sunday, throwing 4 scoreless innings.

On the season, the 24-year-old righty is 5-2 with a 4.77 ERA, however, he has given up just 3 runs over 22 innings in his last 4 appearances.

Moreno and the Rumble Ponies are back at home this week as they will host Hartford beginning on Wednesday.