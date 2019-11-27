East defeats West in the Ernie Davis Classic 48-35

ENDICOTT, N.Y. – Over at Ty Cobb Stadium, East met West in the 30th annual Ernie Davis Classic.

This play should have come with a warning, receivers in the camera are closer than they appear.

Colbie Young dashing down the sideline.

He’s in my face, and in the end zone.

East goes up 14-7 with the touchdown.

Later on, Cequan Johnson sold me on the play fake.

He takes off and dives into the end zone.

East now up by two scores, 21-7.

A lot of Binghamton highlights there.

East ball again here.

Now, it’s Walton’s turn.

Dylan Jacob rolls out.

He’s looking end zone but no one’s open.

So, he’ll keep it himself and score.

The East taking it to the West. Now 28-7 before halftime.

The defense dominated in the first half for the East, same couldn’t be said for the second half though for either team.

In the end, the East team takes it, 48-35.

This is the 10th-straight win for the East in this game.