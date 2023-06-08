DEPOSIT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – State championship weekend is here and for the second year in a row, the Deposit-Hancock Eagles Baseball team will look to take home a state championship in Class D.

Deposit-Hancock entered the section 4 tournament as the number 1 seed, winning the section title after 3 big wins.

After a 3-0 win in the regional round last weekend, the Eagles now get to focus on the state semifinals and the team is excited to once again be in a position to win the state championship.

“I’m super excited,” Zech Begeal said. “I’ve been ready ever since last year; I’ve been waiting for this. I knew we had the team to get back there so, it’s great to be back here again. And this whole week I’ve been ready to go.”

Blake Fortunato added his excitement going into the weekend, knowing the team is prepared to play for a title.

“Yeah we’re ready,” Fortunato said. “We’re really excited to take on the challenge of Chapel Field. We’ve been preparing all week and we’re ready to go.”

The team the Eagles will face in the semifinals is the same team they beat in the championship last year in Chapel Field.

This year’s team is looking to do the same, with a roster that gets contributions from everyone who takes the field.

“We take a ton of pride in it,” Thomas Reis said. “I’ve played on teams my whole life where it’s just been a couple of guys that kinda carry the team. But, with our team this year it’s even. It’s evenly spread out all throughout. Everyone has a role, and everyone is amazing at that role.”

It shows on the field how good this team is.

Part of what makes them special is they are a team featuring kids from 2 different school districts, bringing together 2 communities to do something special.

“It’s just a great opportunity for both communities,” Head Coach Ryan Smith said. “I tell the kids all the time, just the friendships their making from both districts, the opportunity, the memories they’re making. And know that both communities have their back and understand, whatever the end result is, they’re gonna respect them no matter what and be proud of them no matter what their accomplishments are.”

The Eagles are 2 wins away from back-to-back state titles.