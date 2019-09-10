Eagles edge Golden Bears 2-1

VESTAL, N.Y. – A beautiful night for some field hockey over at Dick Hoover Stadium.

Vestal taking on Whitney Point.

First half action, Vestal’s Kaitlyn Worobey swipes the ball from a defender and fires it into the goal.

The Golden Bears looking to spring the upset, and they’re up 1-0.

The lead held into the second half.

That is until Brenna Bough broke through.

Her first shot is stopped.

But, the ball finds her again.

Bough winds up and she finds the back of the cage.

The Eagles tie the game at one apiece.

Vestal with a great chance here.

Alyssa Newman throws it towards goal.

But, it goes right off the post and out!

Inside the final five minutes, and Bough is back.

Gets past everyone including the goalie, and buries it as she’s going down.

Point goes up 2-1 late.

One final push for the Golden Bears.

Worobey and Newman both get shots off.

However, Hannah Fish stands tall and shuts things down.

Whitney Point escapes with a 2-1 win over Vestal.