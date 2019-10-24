Eagles edge Black Knights in OT 4-3

WINDSOR, N.Y. – The 8-9 match-up Wednesday evening.

#8 Windsor hosting #9 Whitney Point.

Just under seven minutes into the game, and the Eagles strike first.

Griffin Angelo with a tremendous boot.

From across the field, he finds the back of the net.

Whitney Point out in front 1-0.

Almost 10 minutes later, Alfonso Perna charging in.

Gets enough of the ball before he’s leveled by Collin Bidwell to have it roll home for the goal.

Perna would bounce back as Point goes up 2-0.

But, Windsor far from out of it.

Corner kick and it’s tapped in by Sean Theleman.

Goes off the post and barely trickles in but it counts the same. 2-1 Eagles.

Just over two minutes until halftime now.

Great ball by Aaron Launt to Noa Lawrence, and Lawrence far side for the goal.

Windsor ties it up just before the break.

This one would need extra time, and in overtime, Point would net a penalty kick to lift them to a 4-3 win.

The Eagles are moving on to the quarterfinals to face the number one seed, Oneonta.

That game gets underway Saturday at 3:30 pm in Oneonta.