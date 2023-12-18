JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Every year the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open holds a “Shop with Joey” event to help kids in the community.

The event was held Monday evening at the House of Sport in Johnson City, 20 kids from the Binghamton Boys and Girls Club were given 250 dollars to spend today and were accompanied by volunteers to aid the kids with their shopping.

The kids had the opportunity to skate on the ice rink prior to the event, a pizza party was held, and they got to climb the rock wall at the House of Sport.

Right as the event was starting, DSGO tournament director, John Karedes, explained what he hopes the kids get out of their shopping tonight.

“Hats, gloves, boots, jackets. Make sure these kids are all set,” Karedes said. “But at the same time, it is still the holidays, it’s fun, and you know to make sure that they’re getting some things that they want and that they enjoy as well. Cause at the end of the day, it’s about putting smiles on these kids’ faces.”

There were a lot of smiles on Monday at the House of Sport.

Joey Sindelar was unfortunately unable to make the event this year, however the kids were still able to shop which is of course the important part.

An exciting night for all and Karedes did mention that we are only 181 days away from the 2024 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.