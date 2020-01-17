Donovan named McDonald’s All-American nominee

OWEGO, NY – In a more local story, an Owego Free Academy senior basketball player is continuing to leave her legacy at the school.

On Tuesday, Kaci Donovan was named a nominee for the 2020 McDonald’s All-American Game in Houston on April 1.

Donovan was chosen to be among the 900 nominees, both boys and girls, for the prestigious honor of playing in this game.

She was also only one of 27 girls players selected from the state of New York.

Kaci signed her National Letter of Intent back in November to play collegiately at Penn State, making her one of four future Lady Lions to be selected as a nominee.