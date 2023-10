BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton Rumble Ponies starter, Dom Hamel, has won the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month award for the month of September.

Hamel made 4 starts in September, including 1 in the playoffs, allowing 0 runs in the month.

A phenomenal year for the 24-year-old righty with Double-A Binghamton, 8-6 on the year with a 3.85 ERA.