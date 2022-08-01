LISLE, NY – The DIRTcar 358 Modified Tour will be racing at Thunder Mountain Speedway on August 10th.

$4000 and tour points are up for grab in the tour’s second round, 60 lap race.

The card for August 10th will also feature races in the DIRTcar Sportsman Central Region tour and the B-Walt’s Care Care 600cc Modifieds.

The prize for the DIRTcar Sportsman race is set to be $1000 in the third race on the Central Region Tour.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate, general admission tickets are $25 at the gate.