Devils re-sign Baddock, Jacobs to one-year, two-way contracts

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – The New Jersey Devils have re-signed two players who spent a great deal of time in Binghamton last year.

Both Brandon Baddock and Josh Jacobs signed one-year, two-way contracts to remain in the organization.

Baddock netted three goals and added seven assists for 10 points this past season in Binghamton. He also led the BDevs in penalty minutes with 154 in 67 games played.

As for Jacobs, the former second round pick also potted three goals along with 10 assists for 13 points in 69 games.

He also made his NHL debut with New Jersey on March 21 against Boston.

The BDevs open up the 2019-20 season on Saturday, October 5 at the Floyd L. Maines Arena against the Utica Comets.