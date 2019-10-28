Devils get by Marlies in OT 3-2

BINGHAMTON – Now to the ice, the Binghamton Devils were at home this past Saturday to host the Toronto Marlies.

Toronto came in red hot, boasting a 6-0-1 record.

However, it was the BDevs who came out firing in this one.

Chris Conner scored just under seven minutes into the game, and then Michael McLeod netted another in the 2nd to give Bingo a 2-0 lead heading into the final frame.

However, the Marlies countered with two quick goals early in the 3rd to tie things up at two apiece.

In overtime though, Marian Studenic sent Devils fans home happy as he potted the game winner.

Binghamton wins it, 3-2 in OT.

The Devils will be back in action on Wednesday as they head to Utica to host the Comets at 6:00 pm.