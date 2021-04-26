Devils fall to Phantoms on the road 3-2

ALLENTOWN, PA – The Binghamton Devils were also in action this weekend, as they were at Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

The Phantoms jumped out to a 3-0 by the early stages of the 2nd period before the BDevs got going.

Aarne Talvitie netted his 1st professional goal midway through the period to make it 3-1.

Graeme Clarke found twine early in the 3rd to make it a one goal game.

However, that’s the closest Binghamton would get as Lehigh Valley hung on for the 3-2 win.

The two teams just got underway at 6 in what is a full game replay of their March 10th meeting, which was halted after the 1st period.

