Devils double up Bears on the road 4-2

Hershey, PA – After picking up a 4-3 overtime win Friday night against Hershey, the Binghamton Devils looked to pick up a second-straight victory over the Bears a day later down in Pennsylvania.

The BDevs went down 1-0 after the first period before the offense came alive.

Jesper Boqvist netted his 4th goal of the season, followed by Kyle Cumiskey’s 3rd.

Hershey would answer with another to make it 2-2 after two.

However, the Devils potted two more in the third courtesy of Mikhail Maltsev and Brett Seney to lift Bingo to the win.

The BDevs take it, 4-2.

That gives the Devils their second-straight win and third in their last four games.

They’ll go for a third-consecutive today in Toronto.

They’re in action now against the Marlies.

You can get the final tonight at 11:00 pm on NewsChannel 34 Sports.