Developing New York Mets prospects generate optimism for a bright future

It has been a rough time for the New York Mets as of late.

The Mets held a decent-sized lead in the National League East around this time last month.

But, they have now been bounced from the top spot in the division, and have slid down to 3rd place in the East, and are even further behind in the Wild Card chase.

However, as dim as things may seem right now, if you are able to keep your eyes on the future as well, there’s actually a lot of reason for optimism about the Mets development system.

On Thursday, Major League Baseball released their latest edition of the Top 100 Prospects list, and if you’re the Mets, or a fan of the team, this one had to get you excited.

Let’s start with the player who Binghamton fans can see right now, and that’s Brett Baty.

In the last rankings, Baty was slotted as the Mets 4th-highest rated prospect, and was the 94th best prospect in baseball.

Now, after turning things around and getting acclimated to the Double-A level, Baty moved up an astonishing 45 spots and is now considered the 49th best prospect in the sport.

Only 5 other players had greater leaps than Baty.

Some other players worth noting in the Mets system found their names on this list as well.

New York’s top rated prospect, catcher Francisco Alvarez, is now ranked as the 10th best prospect in all of baseball.

Alvarez is currently at the High-A level with the Brooklyn Cyclones, and hopefully, we’ll get to see him here in Binghamton before the season ends.

Also featured on this list is shortstop Ronny Mauricio.

Mauricio is also playing down in Brooklyn, with potential to see him in Binghamton as well, if not this year, than in 2022.

As far as the Mets top 10 prospects list goes, Alvarez, Baty, and Mauricio are the top 3, with Mark Vientos ranked 6th, and Carlos Cortes ranked 10th.