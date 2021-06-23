Detroit Pistons get first overall pick in NBA Draft for first time since 1970

NEW YORK, NY – Let’s look at the results from last night’s NBA Draft Lottery.

After the ping pong balls settled, the Detroit Pistons came out on top as they will be making the 1st overall pick for the 1st time since 1970, with Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham as the projected top pick.

Right behind the Pistons will be the Houston Rockets selecting 2nd overall.

That will then lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers picking next at #3.

The 4th pick this year belongs to the Toronto Raptors, while the Orlando Magic’s 1st top 10 selection rounds out the top 5.

We then see the Oklahoma City Thunder up next with the 6th overall pick.

The team that picked 1st last year, the Minnesota Timberwolves, traded their 1st round pick this year to the Golden State Warriors, who now hold the 7th pick.

Then, the Magic select again at 8th via a trade this season with the Chicago Bulls.

The Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans finish out the top 10 respectively.

The 2021 NBA Draft will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday, July 28.