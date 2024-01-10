BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Sports Writers Association (NYSSWA) released their players of the year today for football and Section 4 and our area have some players receiving honors.

Starting in Class B, Maine-Endwell Senior Adam DeSantis was named a player of the year, a captain for the Spartans.

In Class C, the quarterback of the state championship winning team, Joey Tomasso of the Waverly Wolverines.

Tomasso, a 5-year starter for Waverly, helped lead the Wolverines to their first state title in program history this year.

Finally in Class D, Caden Bellis is the Player of the Year from the Tioga Tigers.

Tioga with their 3rd perfect, state title winning season, in a row.

Bellis the quarterback, crucial both on offense and defense.

Congratulations to all 3 players, DeSantis, Tomasso and Bellis on the honors.