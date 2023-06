MORICHES, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Deposit-Hancock Softball team won the New York State Class D championship on Saturday with a 5-3 win over Scio/Friendship in 13 innings.

Tied at 3-3 in the 13th inning, the Eagles scored 2 runs, the second came on a home run from Kaitlyn Macumber.

This is the second straight state championship for Deposit-Hancock.

Congratulations to the Eagles on winning the championship!