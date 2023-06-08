DEPOSIT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – It almost seems like a tradition at this point, the Deposit-Hancock Softball team is back in the state final 4.

After repeating as the section 4 Class D champions and earning a big win in the regional round, Deposit-Hancock now focuses on the state title.

As the Eagles look to repeat as champions, the excitement from the players does not go away as they return to championship weekend.

“We’re really excited,” Kaitlyn Macumber said. “This week’s practice, you can just feel the energy.”

Deposit-Hancock returns to the Class D state championship weekend once more, looking to win their second consecutive title.

This weekend will present a challenge as they will face some of the top teams in the state, but it is a challenge that the Eagles are excited for.

“It’s really great to be there with all the other teams in the state,” Addison Makowski said. “It’s just a very competitive atmosphere and everything’s just so fun.”

Sometimes teams will lose some of their motivation after winning a championship.

This is not the case for the Eagles who have kept up their motivation during this season.

“It just shows how much we love softball,” Abigail Russell said. “We come in and we work our butts off because we know what we’re working for and we’re just willing to put everything into it because of how much we love it.”

With a team and a coaching staff that has experience in these state playoff games, they know what it takes to be successful.

According to Head Coach Dan Briggs, the key is doing the simple things.

“It’s just about fundamentals,” Briggs said. “That’s what we preach all year long. It’s just making sure we’re staying with our basic fundamentals.”

Winning this weekend would mean back-to-back state championships, which would be special for everyone, but specifically for Senior Kaitlyn Macumber who has been on the varsity team for 5 years now.

“It would mean the world,” Macumber said. “All the hard work, the long hours in the gym, all the games, the practices. It would just really mean a lot if it all came together.”

The chance to end the season holding a trophy once more and the Eagles are just 2 wins away.

The Eagles are off to Long Island, with the state semifinal and championship games scheduled to be played at Moriches Athletic Complex once again.

Deposit-Hancock will face Salem, the champions of section 2 in the semifinals.

The Eagles have a good history in the state playoffs, so far, they are 4-0 since Deposit and Hancock joined forces.