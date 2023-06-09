BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Deposit-Hancock baseball team was scheduled to play in the New York State Class D semifinal at SUNY Broome on Friday, however the game was postponed due to rain.

The game has been rescheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. to be played at Mirabito Stadium.

This was originally the time the Class D state championship game would be played.

The championship game will now be played at 2 p.m. at Maine-Endwell High School.

Deposit-Hancock will face Chapel Field in the semifinals on Saturday.