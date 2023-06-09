MORICHES, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Deposit-Hancock Softball team defeated Salem 4-1 in the New York State Class D semifinal on Friday.

The Eagles jumped out to an early lead, scoring the game’s opening run in the first inning.

After Salem evened the contest at 1-1, Deposit-Hancock responded with 2 more runs in the bottom half of the third to retake the lead at 3-1.

Kaitlyn Macumber tossed a complete game, striking out 15 on the way to the win.

Deposit-Hancock advances to the state championship game on Saturday where they will face Scio/Friendship, the champions of section 5.

A win would mean back-to-back state title for the Eagles.