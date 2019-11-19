Denai Bowman named America East Rookie of the Week

VESTAL, N.Y. – The America East Conference released it’s weekly awards in women’s basketball, and a Binghamton Bearcat was featured once again.

A week after Kai Moon was named the conference’s Player of the Week, freshman Denai Bowman received the title of Rookie of the Week.

Bowman netted a career-high 13 points in B.U.’s home win over Niagara on Saturday.

She also set career highs in rebounds with 6 and assists with 3.

Bowman’s play helped lead Binghamton to a 4-0 record for the first time in their Division I history.

The Bearcats will look to make it 5-0 on Thursday when they head to Delaware State for a 7:00 pm tip.