HARRINGTON, DE – The Binghamton Black Bears were down in Delaware on Saturday to take on the team that they, and every other FPHL squad, has owned in the Thunder.

But, this time was different.

The Black Bears only found themselves down 2-1 after the first period. Not so bad.

But, the Thunder rumbled for four goals in the second, taking a commanding 6-1 lead going into the third.

Binghamton would net two in the third, including one from Nikita Ivashkin, scoring his league-leading 27th goal.

Josh Newberg had a goal and an assist, but the Delaware Thunder get the win, 7-3.

That win gives the Thunder their first win of the season, snapping a 16-game losing streak in the process.

Binghamton will aim to bounce back on Friday as they return home to the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena for a 7 PM puck drop with Port Huron.