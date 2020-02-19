Dayton 500 recap, 2/18/20

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – The 2020 NASCAR season kicked off this past weekend with their biggest race, the Daytona 500. NewsChannel 34’s Eric Webler recaps the race.

The 62nd annual Daytona 500 was scheduled to take place this past Sunday with President Donald Trump in attendance.

Forty of the best race car drivers in America were ready to kick off the 2020 season including seven-time champ Jimmie Johnson who is in his last full time season in NASCAR.

Mother nature had other plans delaying the start of this race.

However, NASCAR quickly dried the track and Dale Earnhardt Jr. waved the green flag with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the 47 leading the way, Alex Bowman in second.

Stenhouse led the first 20 laps until caution came out as it started raining again.

Mother nature had no plans in letting NASCAR finish their race today.

There were many attempts to dry the track but the rain seemed to fall even harder after all the progress they had made.

After getting postponed to Monday at 4:00 pm, the action quickly picked back up with an exciting race and finish.

On the final lap, two-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin was leading followed by Ryan Newman and Ryan Blaney.

Blaney got right behind Newman and the two of them tandem drafted past Hamlin on the back stretch.

Coming off of turn number four, Blaney tried everything to get around Newman and ended up tapping his back bumper causing him to spin and flip in the tri-oval.

Hamlin and Blaney drag raced to the line and for the second year in a row Denny Hamlin wins the Daytona 500.

However attention turned to Ryan Newman after his violent accident.

Newman flipped and Corey LaJoie in the 32 went head on into Newman.

His car came to rest on the roof with fluid pouring out of the car and a fire building.

Safety crews got to his car quickly, extinguished the fire and attended to Newman.

This is a scene that nobody wants to see as all viewers can do is hope and pray for Ryan Newman’s well-being.

Here is an aerial replay. Ryan Blaney tried to get the victory going high and then low on Newman but his front bumper attached to Newman’s back bumper sending Newman around.

The blue and white car of Corey LaJoie went right into the 6.

Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell reported Ryan Newman is in serious condition but has non-life threatening injuries.

Prayers are with Ryan Newman on a speedy recovery.

Denny Hamlin’s victory adds him to a short list of only four drivers who have won back-to-back Daytona 500s.

This is Hamlin’s third Daytona 500 Victory and his 38th career NASCAR Cup Series win.

It was a race that certainly had emotions racing all over the place.

Thanks again to Eric Webler for the recap.