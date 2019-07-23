1  of  2
Day two of the 2019 LG&T Tennis Challenger

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – After the rain washed out play on day one of the 26th annual Levene Gouldin & Thompson Tennis Challenger, Tuesday showed much more promise as players took to the courts at Rec Park to get the tournament into full swing.

Umbrellas getting a different use today as the sun shined down on the Bud Koffman Center Court.

First match of the day there was between U.S.A.’s Roy Smith and Carlos Gomez-Herrera of Spain.

This match was back and forth, with both sets tightly contested.

However, in the end, Gomez-Herrera outlasted Smith in straight sets 7-5 and 7-6.

Over on Court 1, we had another close match.

This one featured American Strong Kirchheimer and Alejandro Gonzalez of Venezuela.

After winning the first set in a tiebreaker, Kirchheimer took control in the second to win the set 6-3, and the match in straight sets.

Action continued all day long, cutting the field of 64 down to 32.

With Round 1 complete, Round 2 action in the singles draw will begin on Wednesday morning at 10:00 am.

We’ll also see the beginning of the doubles draw on Wednesday as well.

