BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Now over to Rec Park for Round Two and day three of the 2019 LG&T Tennis Challenger.

After the opening matches of the day were completed, the next wave featured three of the top ten seeded players in the tournament spread throughout the three courts.

Beginning on Court 5, the 9th overall seed, Jannik Sinner of Italy, facing off with Chile’s Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera.

Sinner took the first set 6-4 and that would be the trend.

Next set went to Barrios Vera.

But, Sinner would take the third set and the match by a score of, yup, 6-4.

Now over to Court 1.

The seven seed, U.S.A.’s Mitchell Krueger and Spain’s Carlos Gomez-Herrera.

Another battle in this one. Krueger won the first set 6-4, then dropped the second 6-3.

In the final set, Krueger would hold on to win the set 7-6 and the match.

Now, over to the Bud Koffman Center Court as Strong Kirchheimer of the U.S. looked to advance past the 4th seed, Dudi Sela of Israel.

However, it wasn’t Kirchheimer’s day as Sela won the match in straight sets 7-5 and 6-2.

The Round of 16 gets underway on Thursday.